Charlotte Hornets’ Kemba Walker named an NBA All-Star reserve

Point guard Kemba Walker was named an Eastern Conference All-Star reserve Thursday, the first time the Charlotte Hornets/Bobcats have had an NBA All-Star since 2010.

Walker was selected as one of seven reserves, in a vote of Eastern Conference head coaches. He is having his best of five NBA seasons, averaging 23 points, 45.9 percent shooting from the field and 41.4 percent from 3-point range.

The Hornets last had an All-Star when forward Gerald Wallace was selected as a reserve for the 2010 game in Arlington, Tex.

The Hornets ran an awareness campaign for Walker’s All-Star candidacy, a spoof of the television series "Walker, Texas Ranger."

Walker is one of a handful of elite point guards in the East, along with Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving, Boston’s Isaiah Thomas and Toronto’s Kyle Lowry.