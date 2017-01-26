City Council votes to ask legislators to give Citizens Review Board subpoena power

After people requested that the Citizens Review Board have subpoena power, the City Council voted Thursday to ask the General Assembly to grant the board that ability. (Mark Hames | The Charlotte Observer)

The Charlotte City Council voted unanimously Thursday to ask the General Assembly to give the Citizens Review Board subpoena power.

Council members took the vote during their three-day budget retreat in Raleigh.

The CRB was founded after three police shootings in 1997. It’s designed to provide civilian oversight of the police department, but the Observer found in 2013 that in 79 cases the board had never ruled in favor of a citizen.

After that report, a city task force studied the board with community input and recommended changes, which were adopted by the City Council.

Changes included: The board has access to the entire Internal Affairs investigative file in a case, instead of just a summary. The board can also question the officer against whom a complaint is lodged. The person appealing to the board can make a statement to the board and provide supporting information.

But council members hadn’t backed giving the board subpoena power. After the Keith Scott protests in September, council members said they would review the board again.

Legislators have to grant the board subpoena power before it goes into effect.