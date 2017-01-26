Boone police 'making progress' on vandalism case

Boone Police investigators say they have received a lot of tips about a rash of vandalism that happened in town early Saturday morning.

Black Lives Matter slogans and profanity-laced anti-Trump messages were spray painted on several business windows, signs, a retaining wall and on a Boone Police car.

Damage is estimated in the thousands of dollars.

Police released surveillance video earlier in the week and have questioned several people. Officials said they are making progress and are confident the cases will be solved.

Jill Reeves' antique business was one of those hit by the vandals. She wasn't in town Saturday when it happened.

"I was in Washington DC for the women's march," she said.

She can't understand why her business was targeted and said what the protesters in Boone did was just plain wrong.

"When you deface someone's property you are not helping your cause," she said, adding, "You turn people away from whatever your message is."

She hopes whoever committed the vandalism is caught.

Anyone who may have information is urged to call the Boone Police Department.

