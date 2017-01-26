'Good News' reporter wins coveted award, explains why it's not hers

On Friday, deputies were called to the 170 block of Lyerly Pond Road, which is off of Faith Road, after 53-year-old Shelia Godfrey was found deceased.More >>
On Friday, deputies were called to the 170 block of Lyerly Pond Road, which is off of Faith Road, after 53-year-old Shelia Godfrey was found deceased.More >>
The parents of a six-month-old that died in the hospital Saturday could possibly be facing murder charges after allegedly abusing the baby.More >>
The parents of a six-month-old that died in the hospital Saturday could possibly be facing murder charges after allegedly abusing the baby.More >>
Thursday is the NFL Draft and another day to put last year's 6-10 season behind the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers pick #8 in the first round and own 4 of the top 98 picks.More >>
Thursday is the NFL Draft and another day to put last year's 6-10 season behind the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers pick #8 in the first round and own 4 of the top 98 picks.More >>
The family will be provided financial assistance for food, clothing and personal hygiene items, the Red Cross said.More >>
The family will be provided financial assistance for food, clothing and personal hygiene items, the Red Cross said.More >>
About 200 people gathered in Marshall Park Saturday for a second rally in as many weeks in support of policies to protect the environment.More >>
About 200 people gathered in Marshall Park Saturday for a second rally in as many weeks in support of policies to protect the environment.More >>