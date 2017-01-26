Mooresville couple arrested, charged with child abuse

Police in Mooresville arrested a couple on child abuse charges after drugs were found in the couple's home, according to officials.

Margaret Meadows, 38, and Daniel Cox, 43, are charged with two counts of felony negligent child abuse each.

Officers said they began investigating the couple in November of 2016 when they received reports that drugs were being kept and used in their W. Lowrance Avenue home.

Police said the couple's 10-month-old son was also in the home.

After the investigation, warrants were issued for both Meadows and Cox and their son was placed with a family member.

Meadows and Cox were taken to the Iredell County Jail and placed under $20,000 bonds.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.