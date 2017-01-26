Doug Herbert works to save teen drivers 9 years after son's death

It was nine years ago Thursday that Doug Herbert said, “My life changed.” On January 26, 2008, Herbert’s two sons, Jon and James, died in a horrific crash on Jetton Road.

For years Doug was in the spotlight as an NHRA drag racing star. But for the last nine years, he has worked to shed light on the darkest day of his life - the day his Jon and James died in that senseless crash.

His 17-year-old son, Jon, was behind the wheel. He was speeding and, according to Doug, driving too recklessly for Jetton Road’s curves. With Jon was Doug’s youngest, 12-year-old James.

Doug decided he would use his expertise to make sure his sons’ deaths were not in vain. He created B.R.A.K.E.S. It stands for, "Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe." The non-profit holds teen defensive driving courses all over the country.

I was put through some of the courses of the one-day class, and it is tough. But even as a seasoned driver, I learned so much that day.

Doug encourages parents, “Talk to your kids about the real dangers of distracted driving. If they are in the car with someone who isn’t safe, tell them to pretend to be sick and ask the driver pull over and get out. As parents, give your kid a hall pass so they can call you up and you'll pick them up with no consequences. I tell parents at B.R.A.K.E.S., 'tell your kid to call me if you don't want to go get them. I'll go get them and bring them home! You want them to come home because the alternative phone call is one nobody wants to get. Ever!'"

Doug knows that first hand.

This was Doug’s post to Facebook Thursday:

Nine years ago today my life changed. I lost my boys and best friends. I feel so lucky & proud to have been the father of these two wonderful boys. The great & incredible memories that I have with them will always be with me. I know they are watching us from heaven. Please keep the boys and Jessie in your thoughts and prayers today. We will be together again. I have total faith in that and it keeps me going.

B.R.A.K.E.S. has their intensive training throughout the year. To learn more about upcoming classes and to sign up, check out their website here. The classes are free.

