Man ID'd after being fatally shot by CMPD officers during apparent road rage incident

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have released the identity of a man fatally shot by a police officer Thursday afternoon during an apparent road rage incident in east Charlotte.

According to police, 28-year-old Josue Javier Diaz was shot along the 6200 block of Albemarle Road around 1:45 p.m.

An undercover police vehicle was reportedly in traffic when a vehicle with two people inside side-swiped the vehicle and then refused to stop. The detective followed the driver, later identified as Diaz, and called in the incident to CMPD.

"Then at some point the vehicle that was immediately in front of the undercover officer’s car stopped, driver got of out of vehicle, produced a handgun, and shots were fired from the undercover detective, unfortunately striking and killing the driver,"Deputy Chief Jeff Estes said.

Estes said the incident was an apparent case of road rage.

"Everything is initial here but that’s what it appears – a road rage incident that unfortunately turned out to be tragic, fatal," Estes continued.

Estes said he wasn't sure if Diaz, a Hispanic man, fired any shots after getting out of the vehicle.

"I don’t know any details about how the weapon was produced," Estes said. "I can tell you we recovered it on the scene right there."

According to CMPD, the officer is also Hispanic. The officer's name is not being released "due to the undercover nature of [his] assignment. Per department protocol, the detective will be placed on Administrative Leave, which is standard procedure.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Albemarle Road was shut down between Farm Pond Lane and Sharon Amity Road for a time and reopened around 5 p.m.

A small group of people gathered at the scene shortly after the shooting to protest. At one point, after investigators reopened Albemarle Road the group attempted to block traffic.

One man, who asked not to be identified, didn't know Diaz, but came out after hearing the shots.

“They’re Hispanic and they could be my brother. But it doesn’t matter because he was just doing his job,” he said.

Another man was seen repeatedly yelling at police. He told WBTV he didn't agree with what happened to Diaz.

"They’ve got tasers, they’ve got pepper spray, there are other ways,” he said.

But then then mood shifted and the man calmed down after a conversation started up between him and the officers on scene.

"I started talking with them. It’s the best thing to do. They’ve got a job to do and we’ve got a life to live,” he said.

Hector Vaca with Action NC says they plan to hold a vigil for Diaz Friday night at the scene. They are demanding more answers from police.

“Let us know what happened. We need evidence. We can’t just take an officers word for what happened,” Vaca said.

CMPD said their thoughts "are with all involved."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Hefner is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

