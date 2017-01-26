As Formula One grows with new American owners, so may Haas F1 team

The only United States based Formula One race team in the last thirty years may be getting more attention with this week's ownership change at the top of F1.

International sports and entertainment firm Liberty Media completed its takeover of F1 on Monday from investment fund CVC Capital Partners. Liberty Media also owns the Atlanta Braves.

The new owners have stated that growing F1 in the United States is a top priority, telling the Associated Press it would like to add a race in a city like New York or Los Angeles. Currently the only US stop on the circuit is the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

If more attention is turned to the US, it could mean more exposure for the Haas F1 team, based in Kannapolis on the same campus as the Stewart-Haas NASCAR team.

On Thursday the team's newest driver, rising star Kevin Magnussen, paid his first ever visit to Kannapolis to see the team headquarters.

"First time in Kannapolis, but I've been in North Carolina before," Magnussen said. "I've been to Charlotte before. I've visited my dad's team and I've actually been to NASCAR race in Charlotte, so it's not my first time in North Carolina but it's my first time visiting Haas F1 in Kannapolis and it's been a great day."

The upcoming F1 season will be just the second for Haas F1, and the third for Magnussen. He says he's excited about joining the team, especially in light of the team's strong debut season.

“Not many teams have come into Formula One with a brand new set up and done as well as Haas has done," Magnussen said.

He credits his father, well known European racer Jan Magnussen for being his inspiration.

"Massive, I mean as a kid growing up I looked up to him so much and still do," Magnussen said. "He inspired me hugely and for sure he is the reason I'm in motorsports today."

As far as a stronger appeal to the American market, Magnussen says he thinks American fans will warm to the sport.

"I think that's a good target to improve, even a little bit on that would be impressive," Magnussen added. "I really like America, I like spending time here. Motorsports is big here. it's very separated from Europe, the motorsports are two different worlds, so to combine it is a big challenge I think."

The 2017 F1 season begins on March 26 with the Australian Grand Prix. In 2014 Magnussen scored an unexpected second place finish in that race in what was his debut in Formula One.

