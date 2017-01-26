Latin American Coalition Speaks out against President Trump's Order to Build the Wall

The Charlotte Latin American Coalition (LAC) is speaking out against President Donald Trump's Executive Orders he recently signed concerning immigration. The Coalition is concerned about the wall the President wants to build on the U.S.- Mexico border. The coalition believes that is a bad move and will hurt local economies and school systems.

"These Executive Orders do not provide any real solutions to a broken immigration system," Latin American Coalition Executive Director Jose Hernandez Paris said. "Or increase safety in our local communities. If anything, it will create further isolation, division, and fear in our schools, churches, and neighborhoods."

Thursday afternoon faith groups, refugees, advocacy groups, and Dreamers will join the Coalition to present a plan that will get their message out and fight the President's orders. They believe coming together will give stronger voice to their cause.

The Latin American Coalition believes a wall will not help build good relations with Mexico. The coalition reports the total value of bilateral trade crossing the US-Mexico border is $1.5 billion each day. The American Immigration Council states about six million jobs are sustained by trade with Mexico.

"If Trump moves forward his plan to build a wall between the US and Mexico," Paris said, "Two socially and economically integrated countries, it will come at an unfathomable cost."

LAC will soon hire an Advocacy and Community Engagement person to organize efforts to advocate for a comprehensive immigration plan. The Coalition is also busy using a Know Your Rights and Deportation Defense curriculum. This will be used to educate Latin communities. The Coalition is also prepared to demonstrate with the refugee community to get their point across.

"We oppose and will resist this destructive step." Paris said.

