Man arrested, PE teacher suspended after altercations at high school basketball game

A man was arrested and a physical education teacher was suspended after tempers reportedly flared during a high school basketball game earlier this week in Burke County.

According to the school district, the incident happened Tuesday night during a home game at Draughn High School against Kings Mountain High School.

"Several people stepped in to assist with crowd control," said Superintendent Dr. Larry Putnam. "There were sheriff's deputies in the gym who took action to remove a fan."

Investigators say the man, 28-year-old Christopher Icard, was sitting in the student section yelling at Kings Mountain players and coaches and a deputy asked him to stop, but Icard refused.

"Icard’s behavior did not change and Icard was asked to leave several times," a Burke County Sheriff's Office release stated. "Icard refused to leave and was told by the deputy he was under arrest."

He reportedly refused to cooperate with the deputy and an off-duty North Carolina trooper identified himself and began to assist the deputy.

"Icard continued to refuse the deputy’s commands not to resist and to put his hands behind his back," the sheriff's office report stated. "With Icard continuing to resist arrest, the deputy used her Taser with one standard five second deployment."

According to Putnam, the school district is still in the process of sorting out what happened next, but a physical education teacher reportedly got into an altercation with a female fan.

That teacher, Darren Benfield, was suspended with pay Wednesday.

Benfield, 47, has been with Burke County Schools since August 1999. He is currently a PE teacher and also works as the indoor track coach and an assistant football coach at Draughn High School.

"We have law enforcement officers at all of our games. Unfortunately, we cannot predict adult behaviors, but we are looking at the facts surrounding this incident," Putnam continued. "If we feel someone is being disruptive or there is a potential for that type of behavior we will take action and remove them from the premises. We will not tolerate unsportsmanlike behavior or any behavior that jeopardizes the safety of our students and others."

Icard was charged with resisting arrest, second-degree trespassing, and disorderly conduct.

WBTV has learned that Benfield has not been charged in the incident.

