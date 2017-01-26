Volunteers canvass uptown streets for annual homeless count

Nearly 80 volunteers gathered uptown to take part in the annual Point-In-Time homeless count, Thursday. Organizers spread out across uptown Charlotte to find, survey and suggest resources to Charlotte's homeless community.

"I've been doing this work for a long time," said Debbie O'Handley, who volunteered and is also the Executive Director of the HOPE House Foundation in Huntersville.

"To actually get down on the ground and sit on the wet concrete and sit with an individual overnight on the floor... it was the most humbling thing I've ever experienced."

Last year, volunteers counted a little more than 1,800 homeless people. That total was a mixture of sheltered and unsheltered homeless.

And since 2010, the amount of homeless people counted in Charlotte has d ropped by 36%.

"Homelessness is a community problem that requires a community solution and we're part of the solution," said O'Handley, who said these volunteers are trying to get a better handle on the community and better understand how they can help.

The Point-In-Time (PIT) homeless count is required annually by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and is intended to provide a snapshot of how many people are sheltered in programs and unsheltered on the streets.

According to organizers, the results of the data collection from the PIT Count will be released in a report in late April 2017.

