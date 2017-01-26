Masked man wanted in Lincoln County Dunkin Donuts theft

A man is wanted for breaking into a Lincoln County Dunkin Donuts and robbing the place.

Deputies say they were called to the Dunkin Donuts on N NC 16 Business Highway in Denver around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies found two cash drawers outside the business and a window that had been shattered by a large rock.

Deputies say the robber was wearing a mask and gloves at the time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the robbery or who was in the area between 9:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-9050.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.