City Council: We are not prepared to move forward on soccer deal for Charlotte

The Charlotte City Council has canceled a public meeting set for Friday to discuss a proposal to bring Major League Soccer to Charlotte.

Charlotte was in the running for an MLS future expansion team.

"Over the past several days, we have been discussing this opportunity, and while this is very promising, it is clear we are not prepared to move forward at this time on the current soccer proposal," the council said in a statement Thursday morning.

The council said it is interested in a "future opportunity" to pursue Major League Soccer with "more information and time to allow for interactive dialogue with the community and appropriate due diligence on our part."

The council said that any major decision would need to be considered as part of a bigger picture "as we serve our entire community."

