Police: Man tries to choke ex-girlfriend with new boyfriend's underwear

Charges have been filed against a Salisbury man for what police say was a frightening attack on the mother of three of his children.

It happened on Wednesday night just after 8:00 pm in an apartment in the 100 block of Laurel Pointe Circle.

Police say a neighbor called 911 after hearing loud banging and yelling coming from one of the apartments. When police arrived and knocked on the door, a man cracked the door open and then pushed it shut when officers identified themselves.

The officers continued to knock on the door and eventually, it was cracked open again. This time the officer pushed it wide open and found Justin Antonio Roberts, 31, and the woman who lived in the apartment standing inside.

According to the report, Roberts was upset that the woman was in a relationship and was pregnant by a new boyfriend. Roberts began yelling at the woman, and at one point, picked up her new boyfriend's boxer shorts and tied them around her neck while yelling for her to "smell them."

The woman tried to call 911, but as she did, Roberts grabbed her phone and hung up the call, according to police.

Roberts then pushed the woman down on the bed and refused to let her up. Once she was able to move, she tried to go out of a window of her second story apartment, but Roberts grabbed her and pulled her back inside.

The woman then ran into a storage closet in the apartment where she banged on the wall and screamed for help. The woman also picked up a weed trimmer that was in the closet and banged it on the wall while yelling for help.

Police charged Roberts with assault on a female, holding a person against their will, and interfering with emergency communications. He is being held without bond.

Police noted that when they arrived they found the screen to the window on the ground, as well as damage to blinds and to the inside wall of the storage closet.

