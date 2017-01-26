Pilot truck stop on Peeler Road robbed at gunpoint

A man wearing all black and thought to be carrying a gun robbed the Pilot Travel Center (Formerly Speedway/Wilco Hess) on Peeler Road on Thursday morning. According to the report, the incident happened at around 3:17 am.

The clerk told deputies that the man threw a black backpack on the counter and told her to fill it with money. The clerk said the man was holding one hand inside his coat as if he were carrying a gun.

The clerk complied, but also managed to hit a panic button.

The man ran out of a back door and, according to a witness, towards Interstate 85.

Deputies searched the area but were unable to find any trace of the man. Truck drivers in the parking lot were interviewed, but no one noticed the man leaving the store.

The man was described by the clerk as a light skinned Hispanic man, approximately 5'10" and weighing around 180 pounds. He was wearing all black, including a black bandana over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff's Office at 704-216-8700, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted anonymously online at http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.