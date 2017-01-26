Man awaiting trial on drug charges is charged again

A Salisbury man who is awaiting trial on drug charges from January 2015 is now facing more charges.

Investigators with the Rowan Sheriff's Office say they received information that Joseph Orlando Murdoch, 36, of the 200 block of Richmond Road, was manufacturing methamphetamine at a location in the 300 block of Goodnight Road.

Investigators went to the Goodnight Road home but no one was there. They did notice "burn piles" in the backyard, and say such piles are consistent with the making of meth.

Deputies were able to get a search warrant to go inside the home. They say they found a shot glass containing meth in the kitchen, as well as what appeared to be a meth pipe in a trash can.

Outside of the home deputies say they found Coleman fuel cans, lithium batteries, and Sudafed packages. All of those items are used in the making of meth, according to investigators.

Murdoch was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling and possession of precursor chemicals. Murdoch is still facing similar charges from 2015 when he was charged after investigators found methamphetamine making materials at a home in the 110 block of Twin Chapel Drive.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy saw several canisters of Coleman camping fuel, a bottle of sulfuric acid and a plastic two-liter bottle with the top cut off.

Murdoch was charged with three counts of possession of immediate precursor materials, one count of manufacturing meth, one count maintaining a dwelling for keeping and selling meth, and one count possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had a failure to appear/comply charge at that time.

Murdoch was convicted in 2012 of unauthorized use of motor vehicle and driving while impaired in 2003.

Bond on the current charges was set at $75,000.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.