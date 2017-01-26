Man sentenced to 24 1/2 years for kidnapping woman at gunpoint from Monroe shopping center

A man was sentenced to 24 1/2 years in prison this week for kidnapping a woman at gunpoint from a Monroe shopping center parking lot and holding her captive at a vacant house in South Carolina woods.

Lonnie Cecil Buchanan Jr., 47, of Monroe pleaded guilty in April 2012 after two days of trial testimony to kidnapping, witness tampering and firearms offenses. The witness tampering charge involved Buchanan calling the victim to persuade her to recant her statements to law enforcement and a federal grand jury, prosecutors said.

Buchanan kidnapped the woman in February 2012 from the Hilltop Plaza shopping center parking lot in the 800 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard, court records show.

Witnesses at Buchanan’s trial recounted the victim’s “blood curdling screams” as she ran to her car to try to get away from Buchanan. Buchanan chased the victim and jumped into her car. Witnesses said Buchanan and the victim “violently struggled” in the car until the victim was knocked unconscious.

Buchanan then dragged the victim to a van he had parked nearby, according to court records. Witnesses testified that Buchanan stood over the victim with his hand on her throat. When he noticed other people around him, he told the victim he was taking her to the hospital.

Witnesses testified that Buchanan lifted the victim from the ground and placed her on the floor of the van. Buchanan passed the hospital and drove the victim to Chesterfield County, S.C., witnesses testified.

According to trial evidence and witness testimony, Buchanan repeatedly hit the victim and told her he would kill her. After the victim was held captive for 30 hours, law enforcement found the van with Buchanan and the victim inside. Buchanan was arrested, and the victim was taken to the hospital

In March 2012, a federal grand jury indicted Buchanan on charges of kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of kidnapping charges. After his arrest and while in federal custody, Buchanan called the victim to have her recant her statements. As a result, he also was indicted in December 2012 on two charges of witness tampering.

In sentencing Buchanan on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Conrad said Buchanan was “a danger to the community and has a disrespect for the law.” Conrad noted the “very serious” nature of the offenses, how the kidnapping occurred “in broad daylight with a gun” and how Buchanan kept the victim “in captivity for over 24 hours, including assaulting her until she was unconscious.”