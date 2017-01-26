'Compassion Experience' coming to Life Church

Salisbury's Life Church will serve as a regional host for the Compassion Experience this weekend, January 27-30, on the church campus on Jake Alexander Boulevard.

According to a news release, the Compassion Experience (or CompEx) is provided by Compassion International, and is a simulated, self-guided tour that immerses visitors in the lives of impoverished children around the world. Through the use of an iPod, a headset and 1,700 square feet of interactive space, visitors will visit children’s homes, walk through their schools and communities, and hear life-changing stories of hope—all from the perspective of a child whose life began in poverty.

This event is appropriate for all ages and is an excellent opportunity for anyone who has never had the chance to travel outside the U.S. to get a small glimpse of what life can be like in developing countries.

CompEx is an eye-opening experience, and it’s free. Spaces are filling quickly, so to reserve your spot or volunteer today, visit www.lifechurchnc.com or call our church office at 704-633-0880 for more information.

Compassion International is the world's largest Christian child development organization. Through the Child Sponsorship Program, Compassion tackles global poverty one child at a time, serving more than 1.9 million children in 26 of the world's poorest countries.

For more information about Compassion, visit www.compassion.com.

