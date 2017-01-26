'Compassion Experience' coming to Life Church

Thursday is the NFL Draft and another day to put last year's 6-10 season behind the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers pick #8 in the first round and own 4 of the top 98 picks.More >>
As of 2017, there has been three confirmed cases of Watauga County residents who contracted the mumps virus.More >>
Earlier this month, Tennessee-based Dollar General confirmed its plans to buy all 323 discount stores in 36 states from Dollar Express.More >>
Anderson, who was rescued from the sex trade nearly four years ago, is one face of a problem that affects hundreds of people in North Carolina, a form of modern-day slavery that preys on the young and vulnerable.More >>
Craig Clifford Wissink, 35, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Sgt. Megan Lee Callahan, 29, of Edenton.More >>
