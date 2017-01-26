New grocery chain seeks managers and supervisors in Charlotte

The European discount grocery chain Lidl, which has already announced plans to expand into the Charlotte area by 2018, is hosting an event this weekend to recruit for a number of executive positions.

Lidl said it is seeking a number of area managers and store supervisors, jobs that will pay up to $60,000 plus benefits, and up to $17.50 an hour plus benefits, respectively.

The job fair is being held Jan. 27-28 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at 5700 Westpark Dr., in the Crowne Plaza Charlotte Executive Park. Lidl said walk-ins are welcome, though those interested can apply online beforehand.

Lidl said preferred qualities for candidates include: “strong customer service skills, astute attention to detail, the ability to work well in a team environment, excellent time management and communication skills, and the ability to adapt to the ever-changing retail environment.”

In Mooresville, Lidl is planning a store on four acres on Williamson Road for a 36,170-square-foot grocery store, and in South End, the chain is planning another 33,000 square-foot grocery store at 3229 South Blvd., the Observer has reported.

Lidl operates more than 10,000 stores in 27 countries. It is in the midst of building a regional headquarters in Alamance County, about 55 miles northwest of Raleigh.