New grocery chain seeks managers and supervisors in Charlotte

Anderson, who was rescued from the sex trade nearly four years ago, is one face of a problem that affects hundreds of people in North Carolina, a form of modern-day slavery that preys on the young and vulnerable.More >>
Anderson, who was rescued from the sex trade nearly four years ago, is one face of a problem that affects hundreds of people in North Carolina, a form of modern-day slavery that preys on the young and vulnerable.More >>
Craig Clifford Wissink, 35, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Sgt. Megan Lee Callahan, 29, of Edenton.More >>
Craig Clifford Wissink, 35, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Sgt. Megan Lee Callahan, 29, of Edenton.More >>
According to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Cortezs Lamar Rogers led deputies on a chase which began in Hickory and ended on Highway 321 in Maiden.More >>
According to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Cortezs Lamar Rogers led deputies on a chase which began in Hickory and ended on Highway 321 in Maiden.More >>
On Friday, deputies were called to the 170 block of Lyerly Pond Road, which is off of Faith Road, after 53-year-old Shelia Godfrey was found deceased.More >>
On Friday, deputies were called to the 170 block of Lyerly Pond Road, which is off of Faith Road, after 53-year-old Shelia Godfrey was found deceased.More >>
The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on South Cannon Boulevard.More >>
The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on South Cannon Boulevard.More >>