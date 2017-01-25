Neighbors on edge after woman sexually assaulted while walking in SW Charlotte

Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted while walking on a southwest Charlotte street.

The incident happened Monday around 6:30 p.m. on the 4400 block of Murrayhill Road, in the Madison Park neighborhood. Officers said the victim, a 24-year-old woman, reported that a man attacked her, forced her to the ground and forcibly fondled her.

The victim told officers she resisted and screamed and her attacker ran away on foot.

No one has been charged, but police said they have strong leads and are working with youth crime detectives to crack the case.

Neighbors want the case solved as well, and say it's got them outraged and on alert.

"No one should have to feel afraid to walk down their own street," on resident said.

"It's really crazy. Stuff like that don't happen around here often," said another resident, Mark Brumley. "A young woman with the rest of her life, and now she's tore apart, probably scared to walk down the street, and these are actually safe streets."

No one WBTV spoke to saw or heard the incident.

Brumley said he grew up in the neighborhood. He's raising his own family there, and his mother still lives close by. He now fears for her safety.

"My mother lives right around the corner, and to even think that maybe on her night walk that something like that could happen to her... who knows what's next," Brumley said.

The community is hoping the next step is an arrest, and they have harsh words for the person responsible.

"You need to be found, locked up," Brumley said.

Police said they searched the area the night the incident happened, but couldn't find anyone.

If you know anything about the incident you're asked to contact crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

