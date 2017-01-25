Despite potential refugee ban, Charlotte Diocese will continue to 'welcome strangers'

Helping refugees is nothing new for the Catholic Church. In 2016, the State Department contracted the Diocese of Charlotte to resettle 424 refugees in the area. Despite a potential ban on refugee admittance into the US, the church doesn't plan on changing their message.

"There's always going to be strangers who are in need. There's always going to be refugees. There's always going to be immigrants and the Catholic Church is always going to be welcoming the stranger," David Haines, Director of Communications for the Diocese told WBTV.

President Donald Trump's latest Executive Order come as early as Thursday. A draft of the order obtained by the New York Times outlines a 120-day suspension of the US Refugee Admission's Program. It would also cut the country's refugee intake from 110 thousand to 50 thousand and block it would also all refugees coming in from Syria.

Last year, the Diocese helped resettle a family escaping war-torn Syria in Charlotte.

"We're not going to defy any laws or anything, but we will always welcome the stranger," Haines said.

According to the draft, the order wouldn't just apply to refugees, it could also temporarily halt VISA's coming into the US from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Somalia and Yemen.

While there was talk from Trump on the campaign trail of a "Muslim ban," there is no language in the draft pointing out a specific religion. It only mentions traditionally Muslim countries.

The Diocese of Charlotte doesn't know what the future holds, but they plan to keep their arms open.

"America would not be America without the strangers that came to our shores," Haines said.

There has been no official word from the White House on if and when the order could be signed.

