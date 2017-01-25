Crime Stoppers: One man, three armed robberies

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on South Cannon Boulevard.More >>
Thursday is the NFL Draft and another day to put last year's 6-10 season behind the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers pick #8 in the first round and own 4 of the top 98 picks.More >>
On Friday, deputies were called to the 170 block of Lyerly Pond Road, which is off of Faith Road, after 53-year-old Shelia Godfrey was found deceased.More >>
Jamie Lee Allison Margas, 18, was reported missing from her home near Twins Lakes and Mt Gallant Roads around 1 a.m.More >>
On April 30, 2016 lightning struck a golf store on Highway 51 and a fire started. Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene while heavy smoke filled the buildingMore >>
