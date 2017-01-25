Crime Stoppers: One man, three armed robberies

One man, three armed robberies - each one more daring, each one more aggressive.

A crime spree started in December. The ABC liquor store on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road was robbed by two men in early December. One wore a gray hoodie. The other had a camouflage jacket.

An hour later and not a mile away, the same two rush into a Family Dollar across highway 16 and demand cash. Again, it's a gray hoodie and a camouflage jacket.

Then on January 21, a man in a camouflage jacket rushes into a Family Dollar on West Sugar Creek.

"The guy basically runs in," said CMPD Detective Tori Roddey. "And at the time he's pointing a handgun at her, he tells the person she was helping to get on the floor and the other employee to get on the floor, too."

But while threatening the clerk, he does something odd.

"As he points the handgun at her and tells her to open the register, and once she opens the register, she backs away of course. He puts the gun down on the counter."

He laid it down while scooping up cash in his bag. What kind of a robber would do such a thing?

"A very confident one."

The gun he's using appears to be a Glock pistol with a 33-shot magazine sticking out of the handle.

Why would he need that many shots? "Probably for the intimidating factor."

He's intimidating, but he's also comical.

During a previous robbery, his pants were falling down as he ran away. We got a clear look at his underwear. We also noticed how heavy the man appeared.

"Right, that's how we can tell he's a pretty big guy cause he has his underpants showing as they're running out."

He's described as light skinned with possible dreadlocks at 6-foot tall and about 220 pounds. Police are confident he's the same crook in all three stick-ups.

Call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 if you know who he is.

