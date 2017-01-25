Andouille and Corn Chowder

-
INGREDIENTS (Makes 8 servings):
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 pound fresh andouille sausage, casing removed
- 2 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 teaspoons fresh thyme
- 3 tablespoons unbleached all-purpose flour
- 1 pound red potatoes, cut into ½-inch cubes
- 4 cups corn kernels (fresh or frozen)
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
- 6 cups chicken stock
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 1 cup white cheddar cheese
- 3 tablespoon chopped fresh Italian parsley
- 3 green onions, chopped (green and white parts)
DIRECTIONS:
Heat the olive oil in a Dutch oven or large pot over medium heat. Cook the sausage until lightly browned, about 8 minutes. Transfer the sausage to a plate and discard the pan drippings.
Melt the butter in the pot. Add the onion and bell pepper, and cook until tender, about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in the garlic, and cook one additional minute. Sprinkle the flour over the vegetables, and cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Add the potatoes, corn, salt and pepper. Pour in the chicken stock and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat, cover, and simmer until the potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Stir in the sausage, cream and cheese, and simmer until the cheese melts, about 3 minutes. Season, to taste, with salt and pepper, if necessary. Stir in the parsley and green onions. Ladle the soup into bowls and serve.
Talking points:
- Easy soup that comes together in about 45 minutes.
- If you can’t find fresh bulk andouille sausage, smoked andouille sausage or hot Italian sausage can be substituted
- The sausage is most often associated with Louisiana Cajun cuisine. The sausage made using pork, garlic, pepper, onions, wine, and seasonings.
- This recipe is one of the recipes featured in Andria’s novel A Second Helping, available at Park Road Books and on Amazon and iTunes.
- Andria is a featured speaker at the 2nd annual When The Heart Dreams conference on February 11, 2017 at the Southpark Marriott. This event is an opportunity for romance readers to mix and mingle with local and national authors. The all-day event includes workshops, a luncheon, book signings and cocktail party. For more information and to register, visit whentheheartdreams.com
- Andria’s workshop includes a discussion about the relationship between food and love.
- Andria is a competitive home cook, author and blogger. Visit her at queencitykitchen.com for more recipes. Like her on Facebook at Andria Gaskins and Queen City Kitchen.