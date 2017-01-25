Andouille and Corn Chowder

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

INGREDIENTS (Makes 8 servings):

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 pound fresh andouille sausage, casing removed

2 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 medium onion, chopped

1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons fresh thyme

3 tablespoons unbleached all-purpose flour

1 pound red potatoes, cut into ½-inch cubes

4 cups corn kernels (fresh or frozen)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper

6 cups chicken stock

2 cups heavy cream

1 cup white cheddar cheese

3 tablespoon chopped fresh Italian parsley

3 green onions, chopped (green and white parts)

DIRECTIONS:

Heat the olive oil in a Dutch oven or large pot over medium heat. Cook the sausage until lightly browned, about 8 minutes. Transfer the sausage to a plate and discard the pan drippings.

Melt the butter in the pot. Add the onion and bell pepper, and cook until tender, about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in the garlic, and cook one additional minute. Sprinkle the flour over the vegetables, and cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Add the potatoes, corn, salt and pepper. Pour in the chicken stock and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat, cover, and simmer until the potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Stir in the sausage, cream and cheese, and simmer until the cheese melts, about 3 minutes. Season, to taste, with salt and pepper, if necessary. Stir in the parsley and green onions. Ladle the soup into bowls and serve.

