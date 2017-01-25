Bounce Scholar of the Week: Anitra Griffin

Each week during the school year, Project L.I.F.T. selects a student who is excelling not only inside the classroom, but outside as well. The student - along with their favorite teacher - is featured every Wednesday on WBTV News on Bounce at 8 p.m. The program operates within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System.

This week's scholar is a Anitra Griffin, a senior at West Charlotte High School.

Anitra has a passion for coding. She has attended Girls Who Code in Washington, DC and has created an application for Congresswoman Alma Adams.

Anitra will be a first generation college student. She has received acceptances to Wentworth Institute of Technology (Boston, MA), University of Advancing Technology (Tempe, AZ), Hampton University (Hampton, VA), and Oglethorpe University (Atlanta, GA). Additionally, she has applied to Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Columbia University, and North Carolina State University.

Anitra hopes to major in Computer Science with a focus on Game Design, her goal is to create video games and promote the STEM industry as well as empower other girls to code and enter the STEM field. Additionally, she desires to promote equality, cultural appreciation and diminish stereotypes through the video games that she develops.

She is the daughter of Shannon Washington and Charles Griffin.

