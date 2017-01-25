Man wanted for shooting outside Salisbury bar arrested

The man accused in a shooting incident that left three people injured has turned himself in, according to the Rowan Sheriff's Office.

Warrants had been issued for 22-year-old Leonard Calvin Givens Jr, of Richfield, NC, for assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an occupied moving vehicle.

The incident happened Sunday morning in the parking lot of the King Tutt Hookah Bar on Easy Street. When police arrived at the scene, there was a large crowd leaving the area.

A short time later, three victims showed up at Novant Rowan Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries received from the shooting.

Givens turned himself in on Wednesday.

