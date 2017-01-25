Teen arrested in TN, charged with murder in Charlotte homicide

A teenager was arrested in Tennessee Wednesday and charged in the shooting death of a Charlotte man who was killed in December.

Martin Alexander Robinson, 18, is charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the death of 22-year-old Thomas McDonald.

McDonald died at the hospital after being shot on Cross Point Circle in southeast Charlotte on December 7.

Lt. Brad Koch with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said McDonald was found shot in the landing area between apartment units. Koch said it appeared the victim had returned home from getting food when the shooting happened.

Koch said that shooting did not appear to be a random act of violence. He said McDonald was visiting the apartment and did know several people at the location.

During the investigation, CMPD detectives named Robinson as a suspect, and learned he was likely in Memphis, TN. Officers from both agencies then worked to locate and arrest him.

Police have not revealed a possible motive.

Robinson was taken to the Shelby County Jail in Tennessee and is awaiting extradition back to Mecklenburg County.

