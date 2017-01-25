Dale Earnhardt Jr ready to get back in the #88 in 2017

The Daytona 500 can't get here fast enough for Dale Earnhardt Jr.

He missed 18 races last season as he recovered from a concussion he sustained in a race in June.

As a race car driver, there are endless fan appearances, sponsor events, media request, and of course racing, practice time, and meetings with your team. It can be overwhelming at times, but for Dale Junior, the time away from it all has given him a new appreciation for what he does for a living.

"I was able to sit back and realize the parts I was taking for granted so I can go into this season with a bit better appreciation for what I had, where I was, what I was doing, and the opportunity I have to keep competing," said Dale Jr. at the 2nd day of the NASCAR Media Tour hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway. "So I'm real thankful to be healthy and be able to come back and certainly not trying to take it for granted at any point going forward."

Concussions have been a big topic of discussion in the Charlotte area. Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly sustained one late last season and missed the final games of the year. Dale Jr is a huge football fan and certainly knows what Luke has had to endure. Junior has not had any conversations with the All Pro linebacker, but he applauds the way in which Luke handled his injury.

"I was really happy to watch him use patience to recover," said Dale. "He set an amazing example to people around him and the youth to take your time and be patient and allow this process to take its course.

"He's seems like a very sharp guy and wants to continue to play. I think what he did and the choices he made will allow him to further his career."

Junior also missed races back in 2012 due to concussions. Some even began to speculate whether he would retire after missing so many races last season but retirement is not even in the rear view mirror of the driver of the #88.

"I battled over it the last couple of years whether to put a number on it-- I don't think you can do that," said Earnhardt. "You get in the race car in the first place because it's fun and excited and when it is not fun and exciting any more you just get out and do something else. I don't know when that happens."

"I wanted to talk to guys like Dale Jarrett and other drivers to see what their experience was like and when did they knew but I don't think I'm ready for that conversation yet."

Earnhardt has already tested at Darlington and will hit the track again in Phoenix in February in preparation to finally go back racing at the Daytona 500 on February 26th. The test in Phoenix will have other cars on the track and is one he is looking forward to.

"I will get two full days on the race track with other cars out there and that's going to do a world for my confidence," said Earnhardt.

"Everything is really about confidence now. Trying to build that confidence back up in my health, and trying to build up my confidence that we have good speed and I'm doing what I need to do for the team."

"So being on the race track is going to help me and I think that will deaden the emotions going into Daytona."

