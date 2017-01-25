Lawmakers return to Raleigh with no immediate plans to repeal HB2

Lawmakers went back to work at the North Carolina General Assembly in Raleigh Wednesday.

Members of both the state house and senate re-convened at noon Wednesday. Little, if any, substantive business was discussed but the day marked the first official work day of the 2017 session.

In odd-numbered years, the general assembly convenes for its ‘long session’ during which legislators are expected to write the budget for the next two years.

And budget priorities - not a repeal of HB2 - seemed to be on the minds of Republican legislative leaders Wednesday.

Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) rambled off a list of items on his to-do list in an interview with reporters after Wednesday’s session wrapped up.

“Continuing to try to reduce the tax burden on the people of the state, make sure we have a balanced budget, not growing the budget too quickly, continue regulatory reform, increasing teacher pay to $55k - we’ve made a commitment to do that in the past,” Berger said.

Although repealing HB2 was not on his list, he didn’t rule out the possibility of a deal being worked out, either.

“I think it’s possible for there to be some arrangement to address that issue,” Berger said. “I think it’s going to take compromise on both sides.”

Senator Joel Ford, a Democrat from Charlotte, said HB2 is an issue that won’t be going away anytime soon.

“HB2 is always present and prevalent and, so, we’ll definitely continue to work on that,” Ford said.

But Ford also pointed to funding transportation and infrastructure projects in Charlotte and increasing the age for which someone can be considered a minor in the legal system as things he hopes to accomplish this session.

Still, Ford, who is publicly exploring the possibility of challenging incumbent Mayor Jennifer Roberts in this year’s mayoral race, said he would like to see the relationship between leaders in Charlotte and Raleigh improve.

“One of the things we have to stop doing in the City of Charlotte is stop shooting ourselves in the foot,” Ford said.” Hopefully we’ll be able to stop doing that and work on a real repeal (for HB2).

Cooper weighs in

Democrat Governor Roy Cooper also released a written list of things he hoped to see lawmakers accomplish in this year’s session.

“This legislative session, we must work to rebuild our economy, repair our reputation and expand opportunity for hardworking families across our state,” Cooper’s message said.

The first way to do that, he continued, would be to repeal HB2.

“I know that a bipartisan majority in both the House and Senate are ready to fully repeal HB 2,” Cooper said. “I will continue to urge legislative leaders to simply let them vote and send the message that North Carolina is welcoming and open for business.”

In addition to repealing HB2, Cooper also again reiterated his desire to expand Medicaid in the state – something he petitioned the Obama Administration to do in its last days. That proposal was put on hold by a federal judge after Republican leaders in the state house and senate filed a lawsuit.

Finally, Cooper said the state needed to continue helping those impacted by Hurricane Matthew last fall.

“We will work together to make sure that these communities have the resources and help to rebuild for an even brighter future,” Cooper said.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.