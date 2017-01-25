Recipe: Brigida Mack's Shrimp Fried Cauliflower 'Rice'

WBTV's Brigida Mack shared her #TeamNoSugar approved recipe for Shrimp Fried Cauliflower “Rice”. She says she loves it because it's a "healthy swap" for Chinese take-out.

She said this recipe makes a large batch and serves 3-4 people.

Ingredients

2 bags of frozen Riced Cauliflower

2 bags of frozen mixed vegetables (the peas, carrots and corn variety)

1 bag of large frozen shrimp

2 large eggs

2-3 TBSP of butter (Kerrygold Irish butter is my fave!)

4 TBSP Sesame Oil

Season to taste

Braggs Liquid Aminos (instead of soy sauce)

Mrs. Dash Garlic Herb Blend

Black Pepper

Parsley flakes

Himalayan Pink Salt (but regular sea salt is fine, too)

Directions:

Take frozen rice cauliflower and mixed veggies out to thaw for about 20 minutes before cooking. You’ll need to thaw the bag of large frozen shrimp, too. You can speed thawing process up by running lukewarm water over the shrimp. Transfer to a colander; then to a large bowl. Heat 2 TBSP of sesame oil in large pan (I use cast iron) over medium high heat. Season shrimp with generous amount of pepper, Mrs. Dash Garlic Herb Blend, and Parsley flakes. Add in pink salt – 1-2 tsp should be plenty. Toss well. Add shrimp to pan, cook until pink; 5-7 minutes Remove shrimp, set aside and cover with aluminum foil. Add remaining TBSP of sesame oil, 2-3 TBSP of butter. Add frozen riced cauliflower and mixed vegetables; cover and simmer until cauliflower and veggies are tender; stirring frequently. Scramble two eggs well in a separate pan; add to riced cauliflower. Add Shrimp and then Braggs Liquid Amino to taste. Remove from heat and serve.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.