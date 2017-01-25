Gun, drugs found inside Iredell Co. home where man was fatally shot

Jackson Tyler, 21, was charged with murder in a shooting that occurred inside his home.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder after investigators say he fatally shot a man inside his home where gun silencers were being made and large amounts of drugs were being stored.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home along the 200-block of Brookcreek Drive in Troutman around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

When they arrived deputies found 20-year-old Kelvin Ramone Velez, of Charlotte, dead with gunshot wounds.

The homeowner, Jackson Tyler, told investigators that a woman knocked on the door and Velez rushed in with a gun and was shooting at him. Tyler said he ran from Velez and then turned and he was laying in the living room dead.

Tyler said he didn't know Velez or how he got shot.

Investigators discovered the two men knew one another and said Tyler waited about an hour before calling 911. "A large quantity of illegal drugs," including marijuana about 3,000 tablets believed to be ecstasy were found inside the home.

According to the report, Tyler was also making gun silencers and other firearm components at his home but is not allowed to own firearms due to his criminal history.

Investigators say there was no evidence in the home that Velez shot at Tyler. He later told investigators he "might have had a gun and might have tripped and accidentally shot Velez."

Tyler was arrested and charged with murder. He could face additional charges, according to investigators, once the drugs from inside the home have been processed.

The investigation is still ongoing and detectives say they are trying to determine a motive for the shooting and if the crime scene was altered prior to the arrival of investigators.

