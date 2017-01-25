Day two of testimony in trial of hit and run that killed toddler

Jurors deciding whether a Gaston County woman hit a child and left the scene watched video Wednesday of police interviewing the driver, Donna Hayes, after the collision.

The crash happened in December 2015. Little Riley Bradley had wandered out on the road. Police say Hayes hit the toddler, then kept driving away from the scene on Westbrook Circle in Gastonia even though Riley was laying on the road, bleeding and badly wounded.

Officers found Hayes' car while canvassing the area after the crash. The little girl died days later at the hospital.

Hayes' attorney, Larry Hoyle, told jurors his client didn't know she hit someone. He said she thought she hit a branch or debris sticking out from the side of the road.

Prosecutor Donald Rice has pointed out that Riley was almost 3 feet tall. Rice wondered how the driver did not see the girl, or hear the impact.

A woman who was in her house said her doors and windows were shut and she still heard a loud noise.

On the body cam video, during her interview with police, the woman said, "I heard this huge noise that sounded like a gunshot." She said "that noise was alarming," adding, "had I been driving that car, I would have immediately slowed down and look in my... at least look in the mirror."

Police said Hayes told them she did look in her mirror but didn't see anything.

Gastonia Police said Hayes wasn't impaired or speeding.

Attorney Hoyle cross-examined the officer who interviewed the woman who heard the crash, and the driver, Donna Hayes.

Hoyle asked the officer whether he charged Hayes with failure to keep a look out, reckless driving, or failure to maintain lanes. The officer answered no to each.

Hayes is on trial for misdemeanor death by vehicle and felony leaving the scene.

Attorney Hoyle repeated what was in Officer L.A.Popovich's report. "Then Ms. Hayes said 'if I would have had even seen a child walking, I would have stopped. And there's no way I would hit a child. Ain't that what she said? Yes."

Her lawyer said Hayes' step son was in the car with her and they both thought she hit a branch or sticks. He said they checked the car when they parked.

"If I would have seen the little girl walking I would have taken her home. I knew the little girl and I knew the family and even went to school with the girls. Is that what Ms Hayes told you? Yes sir," Attorney Hoyle asked Officer Popovich.

The prosecution asked the officer about Hayes' demeanor while he questioned her.

"Did she ever seemed distressed to you about the fact she she hit this child?" the prosecutor asked.

"None whatsoever" Officer Popovich responded.

"Did she ever seem distressed to you when you informed her that she would be charged with a felony?" asked Popovich, and the officer answered "No."

