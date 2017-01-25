VA taking applications for Creative Arts Festival

The Salisbury VA Medical Center will host the local level of the 2017 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival Saturday, February 11. Salisbury VAMC will announce local winners during the show in the Salisbury VA’s Building 6 Social Room. The event begins at 2 p.m., and is open to the public

Veterans enrolled for care in the Salisbury VA Health Care System who would like more information, or are interested in competing, can call Terri Gilbeau at 704-638-9000, ext. 3575; Jenny Taylor, ext. 3065; or Brittany Gerring, ext. 3143, in the Salisbury VA Recreation Therapy office. Entries are due by 7 p.m., Friday, February 3.

The National Veterans Creative Arts competition provides Veterans the opportunity to express themselves through the arts and gain recognition for their creative talents and skills.

The competition includes 51 categories in the visual arts division that range from oil painting to paint-by-number kits. In addition, there are 100 categories in the performing arts pertaining to all aspects of music, dance, drama and creative writing. First place winners from the local competition will advance for potential showing at the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival, taking place October 23-29, in Buffalo, New York.

The arts competition is sponsored by the Salisbury VAMC Recreation Therapy Department and the American Legion Auxiliary. More information about the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival is also available at http://www.va.gov/opa/speceven/caf/index.asp.

