VA taking applications for Creative Arts Festival

Thursday is the NFL Draft and another day to put last year's 6-10 season behind the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers pick #8 in the first round and own 4 of the top 98 picks.More >>
The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on South Cannon Boulevard.More >>
They have been emailing school board members about their fears. Some parents say they moved to the Dilworth-area because of the schools. The proposed plan would disrupt their kids’ schools.More >>
That’s how the email began about Lilyanna Grace Johnson. This little girl was diagnosed with myeloid sarcoma six weeks ago. Doctors are giving her three different types of chemo right now.More >>
We all knew it was coming - but still, the massive storm that threatened heavy winds and record-breaking rains - took some people by surprise.More >>