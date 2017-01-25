Pair charged with manufacturing meth in Watauga County

Two people are accused of making meth in Watauga County.

The Watauga County Sheriff's Office says they executed a search warrant last Friday at a home in the 7400 block of Hwy 194 N in Boone, where they found a meth lab.

Casey James Ward, 29, and Danielle Denise Deiters, 37, were arrested in the case and charged with manufacturing methamphetamine. Ward and Deiters are being held at the Watauga County Detention Center. They were each given a $100,000 bond and a Feb. 27 court date.

The SBI assisted in disposing of hazardous materials.

