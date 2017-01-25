Former employee charged in Lincoln County business theft

A former employee of an equipment supply store in Lincoln County is accused of stealing numerous items from the business.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says they were investigating a lawn mower theft from West End Sales on Highway 10 in Vale, when it led them to the investigation of former parts department employee Stephen Solesby.

During the lawn mower theft investigation, deputies determined that numerous pieces of equipment, including chain saws, string trimmers, hedge trimmers, leaf blowers and a bucket, had been stolen from the business between Sept. 2015 and Oct. 2016.

Most of the items were recovered and Solesby, 36, was charged with felony larceny by servants and other employees and felony possession of goods.

"As service manager he had access and ability to order equipment from Stihl and other manufacturers of power equipment," deputies say.

Solesby turned himself in on Jan. 25. He was given a $10,000 unsecured bond and a Jan. 26 court date.

