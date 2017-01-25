Person hospitalized after falling from ladder near uptown - | WBTV Charlotte

Person hospitalized after falling from ladder near uptown

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person was seriously injured after falling from a ladder near uptown Charlotte Wednesday.

The rescue call came out around noon in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue. 

Medic says they took the person to Carolinas Medical Center in critical condition.

We're working to learn more.

