Majority on City Council now say they are likely to vote against soccer plan

Charlotte City Councilman Ed Driggs said his support for funding a soccer stadium in Elizabeth is “not looking good.” (David T. Foster, III | Charlotte Observer)

Republican City Council member Ed Driggs said Wednesday that he’s leaning towards voting against funding a soccer stadium in Elizabeth, but said he will make a final decision after hearing from the public Friday.

Driggs said his support for spending $43.75 million is “not looking good.”

On Wednesday, five council members said they are either against the stadium or said they are likely voting against it: Democrats Julie Eiselt, Patsy Kinsey, Al Austin, Claire Fallon and Republican Kenny Smith.

If those five vote no, along with Driggs, that would be a majority of the 11-member council.

Bruton Smith, the billionaire race track owner, and his son Marcus, CEO of Speedway Motorsports, are leading the effort for a Charlotte team. The ownership group has to submit a proposal for an expansion team to Major League Soccer by Jan. 31.

Marcus Smith and the county have proposed the city and county each spend $43.75 million towards a $175 million stadium.

The city’s share would come from the hotel/motel occupancy tax, which has to be used for tourism. The county’s share would come from its general fund, which can be used for things such as schools and social services.

Mecklenburg Commissioners held a public forum Tuesday about the stadium. They could vote Thursday.

The City Council is starting a three-day budget retreat in Raleigh Wednesday. After the retreat ends Friday at noon, council members plan to drive back to Charlotte and hold a public hearing at 4 p.m. They could vote on funding the stadium that afternoon or evening