Teens charged in Hickory convenience store robbery

Two teens have been charged in an armed robbery at a Hickory convenience store.

Jovan Tyrese Little, 17, was arrested Tuesday in connection to the robbery of the Cubbard Express on Jan. 12. Jacquez Burrell, 17 and wanted in the case, turned himself in Wednesday.

The clerk at the Cubbard Express on 1130 2nd Street NE said two suspects came into the store and demanded money while holding her at gunpoint. The suspects took the money and left on foot.

There is possibly a third suspect in the robbery.

Little was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon while in custody on unrelated charges.Burrell faces charges for robbery with a dangerous weapon. Both were given a $75,000 bond.

Anyone with additional information about the robbery is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

