Work begins for new I-77 bridge in Davidson as part of toll lanes project

Davidson installed 16 flashing beacons in 2014 at crosswalks on Griffith Street at roundabouts off Interstate 77 Exit 30. (John D. Simmons | Charlotte Observer)

As part of the Interstate 77 toll lanes project, preliminary work has begun for a new I-77 bridge at Davidson exit 30.

The bridge will replace the existing one on Griffith Street and include new bike lanes and sidewalks, I-77 Mobility Partners announced this week.

I-77 Mobility Partners is the limited liability corporation formed by Spain-based contractor Cintra to finance, design, build, operate and maintain the 26-mile project from Brookshire Freeway in Charlotte to N.C. 150 in Mooresville.

Clearing for the bridge project is underway. Half of the new bridge will be built in the bridge project’s first phase, with traffic continuing to use the existing traffic lanes of the current bridge, according to I-77 Mobility Partners.

Once the first half of the bridge is built, traffic will be switched to the new structure. Two traffic lanes, one in each direction, will remain open during construction of the new Griffith Street bridge.

The second phase of the new bridge will include demolishing the current bridge, setting up beams and building the second half of the new bridge, the project contractor said.

The third phase will include building new sidewalks, including connecting them to existing sidewalks.

The approximate timetable for each phase of the bridge work wasn’t immediately available on Wednesday.



