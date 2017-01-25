Police: Man assaults officer at Magistrate's Office

A man who was arrested on Monday, accused of stealing items from Lowe's and Game Stop, and having a concealed hatchet in his vehicle, is now facing more charges related to both the original incident, and an alleged attack on police that happened on Tuesday.

Derek Daniels, 34, of Lexington, was in the jail on charges related to the original incident. On Tuesday afternoon he was taken out of the jail by police to be served with an arrest warrant on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

According to the police report, Daniels became hostile with the officer, using profanity to tell the officer not to touch him, telling the officer that he was "tired of this s***," and disobeying the officer's commands to bring his hands behind his back.

Police say that at one point Daniels began to try and strike the officer with his arms. The officer was able to throw Daniels to the ground. Daniels then started trying to grab at the officer's holster, even though the officer's gun had been removed and placed in a lock box outside of the room.

After being subdued, Daniels began to complain of shortness of breath and chest pain. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Daniels continued to be confrontational, according to the report, and refused to provide basic information to the officers.

Daniels was charged with resisting police, assault on a law enforcement officer, and drug possession. Bond is now at a combined $11,500.

