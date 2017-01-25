Truck driver explains how he lost his load during rush hour on I-85

There is a good chance if you traveled Interstate 85 southbound for your morning commute near Statesville Avenue Wednesday, you got stuck in a mess. The reason: a tractor trailer driver had to stop suddenly and lost his load.

Circular tops to steel drums were scattered all over the roadway.

Driver John Dietz said while the road being cleaned up, “I lost my load. Hopefully, I got a job after this!”

Dietz said he traveled all the way from Baltimore Maryland and was only four miles from his destination when two cars in front of him suddenly stopped.

“Don’t stop in front tractor trailers because we got a lot of weight on the trailers and we can’t stop on a dime,” Dietz said. “Anyone who stops in front of them, it’s their... it’s suicide.”

The spill happened around 8:30 a.m. We could see debris scattered across the roadway on WBTV's live traffic cams. The road opened back up by 9:30 a.m.

Dietz said his load was secure, but the force of having to slam on his brakes caused the items to spill onto the roadway. He’s not happy about the trouble it caused, but he’s glad nobody was hurt.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.