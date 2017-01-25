Former NBA player and coach Paul Silas at Livingstone College on Wednesday

The Charlotte Fire Department says they were called to a fire around 11: 27 a.m. at a four-story apartment building on Tisbury Road.More >>
The Charlotte Fire Department says they were called to a fire around 11: 27 a.m. at a four-story apartment building on Tisbury Road.More >>
Deputies say they stopped a Ford Fusion on I-77 southbound near mile marker 59 for a traffic violation and noticed all three occupants, 22-year-old Logan Powell, 22-year-old Nicholas Owens and 33-year-old Brian Sipe, had prior drug histories.More >>
Deputies say they stopped a Ford Fusion on I-77 southbound near mile marker 59 for a traffic violation and noticed all three occupants, 22-year-old Logan Powell, 22-year-old Nicholas Owens and 33-year-old Brian Sipe, had prior drug histories.More >>
Edward Allen Wold Jr., 41, pleaded guilty last Monday to three counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer with a firearm and to being a habitual felon. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison.More >>
Edward Allen Wold Jr., 41, pleaded guilty last Monday to three counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer with a firearm and to being a habitual felon. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say on April 23, 1993, a woman was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by several men in the 400 block of Caldwell Street.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say on April 23, 1993, a woman was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by several men in the 400 block of Caldwell Street.More >>
A couple on the way to the hospital on Friday morning had to make an unexpected stop at a local convenience store so that their son could make his entrance into the world.More >>
A couple on the way to the hospital on Friday morning had to make an unexpected stop at a local convenience store so that their son could make his entrance into the world.More >>