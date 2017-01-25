Former NBA player and coach Paul Silas at Livingstone College on Wednesday

Former NBA player and head coach Paul Silas will be on the campus at Livingstone College on Wednesday to encourage students to live healthy lives.

Livingstone College received a 4 year grant from the Duke Endowment a few years ago to fund the "My Quest For Excellence."

The goal of the grant is to improve the overall health of college students by encouraging them to take an active role in their personal health.

My Quest for Health Excellence is the program that Livingstone College in partnership with Novant Health is offering to all Livingstone College students.

The program provides a free health screening complete with information about blood pressure, BMI, cholesterol and diabetes risk. In addition to the screening, students are given the opportunity to work one on one with a health coach who assists them in reaching their personal health goals.

This benefit is available to students each year while they are enrolled at Livingstone until the grant ends.

Silas will be speaking on campus and talking with students from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm as part of the spring semester kick-off and the My Quest For Excellence initiative.

A 16-year NBA veteran, Silas averaged 9.4 points and 9.9 rebounds in 1,254 career games for the Hawks, Suns, Celtics, Nuggets and SuperSonics. When he retired in 1980 he had played the second most games in NBA history. In addition to being a great rebounder, he was also a stellar defender being named to the NBA All-Defensive Team five times. He was also a two-time NBA All-Star (1972 and 1975). His teams made the playoffs fourteen out of his sixteen seasons, winning three NBA Championships (1974 and 1976 with Boston and 1979 with Seattle). Silas currently ranks 21st on the NBA’s career list for rebounds (12,357) and 25th in games played (1,254). He also served as the President of the National Basketball Players Association.

Silas retired from playing in 1980. Months later he began a 27-year NBA coaching career when he was named the head coach of the San Diego Clippers. He spent twelve years as a head coach in the NBA (Clippers, Hornets, Cavaliers and Bobcats), amassing 387 wins. He also served as an Assistant Coach for 15 seasons (Nets, Knicks, Suns, Hornets). During his career he was Head Coach to Bill Walton, Baron Davis and LeBron James. He also retired with the most wins in Hornets history.

Paul is currently is a Special Advisor to the Chairman of the Charlotte Hornets. He and his wife of 50 years, Carolyn, live in the Lake Norman Area of Charlotte, NC. They have 2 children Paula and Stephen and have 3 grandchildren.

