Part of Henderson Grove Church Road closed through May

Contractors with the NC DOT will replace the bridge on Henderson Grove Church Road over Town Creek between South Main Street and Peach Orchard Road, closing part of the roadway.

Work started on Wednesday and will continue through May 31.

Drivers will use a signed detour onto Peach Orchard Road to Hader Street, Peeler Road and South Main Street.

Questions may be directed to the DOT at 704-630-3220.

