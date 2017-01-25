Crews battle Rock Hill house fire - | WBTV Charlotte

Crews battle Rock Hill house fire

(Rock Hill Fire Department | Twitter) (Rock Hill Fire Department | Twitter)
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) -

Crews battled a house fire in Rock Hill Wednesday morning. 

The Rock Hill Fire Department says the fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. on Arch Drive. 

There's no word on injuries or what may have started the fire. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly