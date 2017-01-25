WEATHER: Highs to reach near 70

* Taste of Spring Today

* Quick Hitting Showers Follow

* January Reset - Cold Air!

We're expecting one more day of Spring-like temperatures before the other shoe drops later this week.

Our wind will remain out of the southwest today and that will allow temperatures to soar to near 70° this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. In the evening, clouds will return along with a cold front that will kick off a couple of showers overnight and early Thursday morning - but there's only about a 20% chance in any one neighborhood. Lows tonight will be on the mild side, mainly in the 50s.

After the front moves through, temperatures will make it back to the upper 50s for most Thursday afternoon and a gusty breeze will pick up. Then winter returns on Friday. Highs will be back in the upper 40s to lower 50s with overnight lows in the 20s right through Monday. It is still January, after all.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

