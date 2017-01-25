CMS Phase 2 deadline not extended

Representatives gave final approval to the measure Thursday following a second straight day of debate over protecting motorists legally using the roads and the constitutional right to protest.More >>
Representatives gave final approval to the measure Thursday following a second straight day of debate over protecting motorists legally using the roads and the constitutional right to protest.More >>
The PGA of America and PrimeSport have launched an official ticket exchange for the championship that runs Aug. 7-13 at Quail Hollow.More >>
The PGA of America and PrimeSport have launched an official ticket exchange for the championship that runs Aug. 7-13 at Quail Hollow.More >>
The state has said it wants to wait for a consultant’s study of the I-77 toll lane contract, which is expected to be finished by July.More >>
The state has said it wants to wait for a consultant’s study of the I-77 toll lane contract, which is expected to be finished by July.More >>
A Salisbury man has been jailed on several charges of sex crimes involving children.More >>
A Salisbury man has been jailed on several charges of sex crimes involving children.More >>
Grant Taylor, 19, is charged with two counts each of indecent liberties with a minor and first-degree child exploitation.More >>
Grant Taylor, 19, is charged with two counts each of indecent liberties with a minor and first-degree child exploitation.More >>