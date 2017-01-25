CMS Phase 2 deadline not extended

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education held a meeting Tuesday, with Phase 2 of student assignment on the agenda.

Throughout the meeting, board members reviewed their goals for student assignment. Among them, breaking up schools with high concentrations of poverty, relieving overcrowded schools, keeping students close to home, among others.

The board is set to decide on an assignment plan by May.

In past meetings, board members have been vocal about this deadline being too soon.

That came up again in Tuesday's meeting, but some board members say they need to go forward with their goals and plan by the May deadline.

There was no talk of an official extension for that deadline.

Jim Taylor, the mayor of Matthews, was in attendance. He said he is worried the board is moving too slow.

"It seems like they're not focused on a unifying goal. They argued amongst themselves of what the guiding principles are. They decided on those a number of months ago, and they're still debating what they actually are. It's concerning," Taylor said.

The next board meeting is February 14, with public forums scheduled throughout the county on Thursday.

The district plans to hold information sessions Wednesday at the library on West Boulevard.

