Charlotte Muslim leader reacts to planned executive actions on national security

The spokesman for the Islamic Center of Charlotte is concerned about plans to enhance national security in America.

President Donald Trump is set to begin issuing executive actions on immigration Wednesday, according to the Associated Press (AP). He's scheduled to take a trip to the Department of Homeland Security.

Trump is also reportedly weighing the details of plans to restrict refugees coming to the U.S., according to the AP.

It's this measure that has Jibril Hough, a Charlotte resident and spokesman for the Islamic Center of Charlotte, worried.

"I think we had a feeling this was coming during the campaign when (President Trump) was talking about extreme vetting, keeping Muslims out," said Hough.

He believes the topic has caused anxiety for Muslims across the country. Hough said they are still unsure of how far the security measures will go.

"My concern is possibly breaking families up and really affecting families who are already here in America and maybe have family overseas and transitioning to come over here," said Hough.

The Islamic Center spokesman thinks that many countries will now be subject to extreme vetting.

The Associated Press reports that the current proposal includes at least "a four-month halt on all refugee admissions, as well as a temporary ban on people coming from some Muslim-majority countries."

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.