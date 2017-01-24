After-school program at Thomasboro Academy on verge of closing

The state has said it wants to wait for a consultant’s study of the I-77 toll lane contract, which is expected to be finished by July.More >>
A Salisbury man has been jailed on several charges of sex crimes involving children.
Grant Taylor, 19, is charged with two counts each of indecent liberties with a minor and first-degree child exploitation.
Revered Wayne Murray was inside as gunfire erupted outside of his organization's building Wednesday night.
Video of a high school student being sucker-punched in a high school cafeteria Thursday has gone viral after a concerned mother posted it online.
