After-school program at Thomasboro Academy on verge of closing

CHARLOTTE, NC (Stefanie Ponte/WBTV) - A program that’s lasted for 42 years is on the verge of closing. The Greater Enrichment Program at Thomasboro Academy may be forced to close on January 31.

The decision comes after a grant partner terminated its four-year agreement.

First Baptist West’s Community Services Association’s (CSA) decision to terminate a partnership with just 30-days’ notice. The partnership was created in 2014 to share a 4-year agreement.

Now this leaves GEP’s Thomasboro program with a $75,000 shortfall for the rest of the year, and more than $90,000 out for the 2017/18 academic year.

According to a press release, CSA says the termination is necessary in order to meet the directives of North Carolina’s Department of Public Instruction.

“CSA could have decided to continue the partnership through the end of the year but decided to terminate it mid-year,” said GEP’s Executive Director Bronica Glover.

Now 50 families and 82 children could be affected if this afterschool program closes.

According to one parent, Dianne Williams, “many are scrambling to get babysitters.” A mother of two, she hopes the Charlotte community comes together to help her children and those other families.

The goal is to raise between $60,000 and $75,000 to finish out the year in one week.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for those who wish to donate.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.