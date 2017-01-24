Winter returns

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
Looks like one more day of spring-like weather, then the other shoe drops.
Very cold extended for days is right around the corner per Meteorologist Eric Thomas. Details in his First Alert Forecast at 11:00.
Charlotte’s bribe-taking mayor is scheduled for release tomorrow from home confinement. Patrick Cannon spent a couple years in a federal pen after his conviction. Officials will remove his ankle bracelet he’s worn since September.
We’re also asking, “is it legal to chase down a lawbreaker and hold them at gunpoint until police arrive?” A man in Raleigh saw someone cause a bad accident then try to run away. He chased the driver down and held him at gunpoint. Guess what police told him.
Did you see the picture of $20 Million in cash hidden away in a mattress and box springs? Why would someone do that? The answer at 11:00.
Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!
