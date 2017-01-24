Jimmie Johnson ready to do something no other driver has ever done

Jimmie Johnson is hoping 2017 is the year he stands alone in the NASCAR record book.

Johnson finished 2016 winning the final race of the season at Homestead and claimed the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship for the 7th time. That ties him with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt.

"Being consumed with the 8th championship, that's just a natural," said Johnson at day one of the NASCAR Media Tour. "It's what I want to do."

"The extreme focus I can have and the work load I will put on myself-- I have to challenge myself to pull back and stay balanced with my personal and professional life," said Johnson. "And try to keep a smile on my face."

Johnson as well as every driver in NASCAR will have to deal with a new points system. The races will now have segments and points will be awarded at the end of those segments. Points will also be awarded at the end of a race.

A change in the points structure is nothing new for Johnson and this new system is one he welcomes.

"The importance to win is at an all time premium," said Johnson who has won 80 times in the Cup Series. "When you look at points being paid out in segments and how early it takes place in the race, qualifying becomes even more of a premium. There are some unique situations where people can work strategy to try to earn points thru those segments."

Johnson also addressed the possibility of retirement as the sport saw Carl Edwards hang up his steering wheel earlier this month at the age of 37. Johnson is now 41 and still feels he has a lot left in the tank. But when will he know when it is time to call it quits?

"I'm going off my heart and when I feel like I'm not giving 100% to my team," said Johnson. "Or if I'm more concerned about injury than I am about winning. I also including my family and the demands it puts on my family. Those are the elements that I am going to make my decision based on. I'm not there on any of those three and I feel I got a lot of years left in me."

