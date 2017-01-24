Man wanted in connection to triple shooting in Salisbury

Salisbury Police are asking for the community’s help finding a man they say was involved in a weekend shooting that left three people injured.

Warrants have been issued for 22-year-old Leonard Calvin Givens Jr, of Richfield, NC, for assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an occupied moving vehicle.

The incident happened Sunday morning in the parking lot of the King Tutt Hookah Bar on Easy Street. When police arrived at the scene, there was a large crowd leaving the area.

A short time later, three victims showed up at Novant Rowan Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries received from the shooting.

Police say Givens is a Livingstone College student and may in the W. Monroe Street area. He drives a dark blue or black Ford Super Duty truck.

Anyone with information on the case or Givens' whereabouts is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.